Mamata: ‘Killing Raj’ prevails in UP

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today attacked the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government over violence and arson at Lakhimpur Kheri and deaths of farmers, claiming “autocracy” prevails in the country and “killing Raj” reigns in UP.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of BJP towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply,” she said, adding that a delegation of five Trinamul MPs will be visiting the kin of victims’ families.

“Our farmers will always have our unconditional support,” Miss Banerjee said.

Later, during a Press conference, she lambasted the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and said BJP governments across the country only know how to impose section 144.

It’s high time that the country imposes section 144 on BJP, she said. She said, “We have sent representatives to meet the victims’ family members but the UP government has imposed section 144 to prevent political parties to meet the victims’ families. But they won’t allow us. They will visit any state, but will not allow any other political parties to visit BJP run-states and impose section 144. Similarly in Tripura, to restrict our movement, BJP government imposed section 144.”

Miss Banerjee refused to comment on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being arrested while proceeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of victims; “ask about my party,” she said.

“They will commit crime and then will not allow any other political party to intervene. They call it Ram Rajya but in reality, it is a Yam Rajya, a land of crime and murder,” said the chief minister. The five-member team comprises both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs-Dola Sen, Sushmita Deb, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Pratima Mondal.

“It’s a matter of national shame that under Narendra Modi’s watch, our farmers have to see such a day,” said Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. “The Trinamul Congress family vows to stand beside

our farmer breathen and we will fight till the last drop of our blood to support for their rights,” he said.

“Eight farmers were killed in a cold-blooded way, allegedly by Modi minister’s son. How long the farmers would suffer?” asked Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen. TMC Barasat MP Dola Sen deplored the way Priyanka Gandhi was stopped and arrested and a massive contingent of police were deployed around former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s residence to stop them from moving out towards the site of violence. “The massacres of the farmers cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Meanwhile, responding to Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s call, Trinamul Khet Mazdoor Committee launched protests in Cooch Behar, Jamuria. Following her historic victory at Bhawanipore bypoll, shattering her own previous record and ensuring that she continued as chief minister, Miss Banerjee along with Abhishek offered prayers at a Gurdwara in Bhawanipore.