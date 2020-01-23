As chief minister Mamata Banerjee led an anti- CAA/NRC/NPR rally here today, she, along with leaders of the Trinamul Congress, the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (Binoy Tamang faction), and the various development boards took an oath to not allow the three exercises in the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Thousands joined the rally here, while the CM iterated that no one had to fear anything as long as she was there. “I want the voice of the hills here to reach all the hills in the country. Brothers and sisters from the Hills should be united to fight against the BJP. The Hills do not want the NPR, NRC and CAA. I want to tell everybody that there is nothing to fear about, with everyone having a question whether their citizenship will remain or not. We are all citizens of the country, be it Gorkhas or other communities. At the end of the day, communities might be different, but we are all Indians,” Banerjee told the massive gathering at the Motor Stand after the rally, which started from Bhanu Bhawan.

“More than 30 persons have committed suicide in our state out of fear for the NRC. Do not fear, as we are there. I do not get votes here in the elections, but looking at the dangerous situation that has risen for the people of Darjeeling, I have come for them and I can also sacrifice myself for them. I would like to tell all states to not agree to the NPR, NRC and CAA,” she said.