Mamata hails Hemant Soren’s release from jail

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today hailed the release of former Jharkhand chief minister Mamata Banerjee Soren by Jharkhand High court. The CM was arrested in connection with PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering case) by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, “Hemant Soren, an important tribal leader and chief minister of Jharkhand, had to resign because of a case but today he has received bail from the Hon’ble High Court. I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he will start his public activities immediately. Welcome back, Hemant amidst us”.

Mr Soren was arrested by the ED on 31 January allegedly in connection with the money laundering case.

His subsequent bail petition on 13 May had, however, been rejected by the special ED court at Ranchi . He then moved Jharkhand High Court and was granted bail today.