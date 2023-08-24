Mamata hails Chandrayaan mission’s success

As India on Wednesday created a history by making a successful landing of Chandrayaan-III lander’s soft descent on the moon’s Southpole, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, hailed the moment of the nation’s glorious feat saying India did an encore in space prowess yet again.

In a tweet, the chief minister said: “Hail our nation’s magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! Our scientists have testified to the country’s scientific and technological progress. India is now in the super league of space.

Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition. Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications. Hail India, Jai Hind!”

