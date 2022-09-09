Mamata: Give hero’s welcome to ‘Keshto’

Stung by the SSC and TET recruitment scams, a beleaguered chief minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamta Banerjee today issued a note of caution to the party leadership on how to conduct themselves. Adding a note of caution to party legislators, Mamata advised them not to recommend jobs on their own letterheads. She advocated for verbal communication but not over phones because.

She warned that officers of Intelligence Bureau in districts are working for the BJP and might record their conversation. She also rallied her support for the Birbhum district president Anubata Mondal, who is in jail for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling case and asked the party workers in Birbhum to be battle-ready to welcome Keshto by giving him the respect of a warrior, following his release.

She asked the party workers in the district to work thrice as hard in Anubrata’s absence to retain their hold there. She asked them to work hard and not feel dispirited after the void created following Anubrata’s arrest. She said that the TMC will not be cowed down by the intimidation of the agencies.

In this context, she took a dig at the BJP saying, “The BJP was thinking putting Anubrata behind bars would give them dividend in the 2024 Parliamentary election but that would not be the case. Anubrata would be accorded a soldier’s welcome after his return from Jail.” “We don’t want agency but jobs,” said Ms Banerjee alluding to the central agencies’ recent alacrity in going after her party leaders and ministers over scams.