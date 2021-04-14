Defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by saying that she is doing politics only to recapture power and not to develop the state.

Addressing a rally at Swarupnagar in North 24-Parganas, Singh said that providing good governance is a tough job for the TMC supremo, who ruled Bengal for 10 years and ruined the state with syndicate raj, extortion racket and cut money culture. Over her continuous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the law and order situation in the state, Singh said that Mamata keeps blaming Modi for everything.

“You talk nonsense about our PM. Why do you blame him for everything? I have also been a CM and I know how a CM should behave. The Election Commission has banned her for 24 hours citing the Model Code of Conduct violation. She’s now against the Election Commission. Didi, can’t you spare anyone?” Singh said.

He claimed that he saw on TV about a bomb factory in the area. “I saw on TV that there’s a bomb factory here. I thought it was a government factory, but here bombs are made to attack opponents. How is it possible to make bombs under CM’s leadership? If the BJP government is formed, there will be either bombs or us,” said Singh.