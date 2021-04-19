Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held a road show from Dhakuria bridge to Kalighat for her party’s Rash Behari candidate Debasish Kumar.

She was on her wheelchair while Debasish Kumar was walking by her side with folded hands seeking the blessings of the voters.

Women thronged both sides of roads to see Mamata and some of the elderly ladies even blew conch shells. Songs were played on different development projects taken by Mamata during her last 10- year tenure.

Later, she said that due to surge in Covid-19 pandemic she has asked her party workers to wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distance.She said that she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the vaccine before the election was declared.

“We wanted to buy vaccine ourselves and give free to the people of our state. But the Centre is neither sending vaccine nor allowing us to buy.”

Mamata also slammed the BJP for bringing people from outside state and infecting people of West Bengal.

In Barrackpore, Mamata on Sunday demanded Modi’s resignation for mishandling of the Covid-19 second wave and alleged that he had failed in planning to contain the rise in the number of infections.

Asserting that Modi did little to address the possible crisis in the supply of medical oxygen and vaccines in the five-six months when the virus had lost its sting before its resurgence this year, Mamata accused the Prime Minister of exporting vaccines to other countries to boost his image in the international arena while there was a scarcity in his own nation.

“For the rise in Covid-19 cases PM Modi has to resign. He is the man responsible for the present situation. He did not make any administrative planning for 2021. And look at the situation in Gujarat.

“The BJP cannot tackle the Covid-19 spike even in Gujarat and has brought the entire country, including West Bengal, to such a pass,” the TMC supremo said.

Highlighting that the West Bengal government had asked for 5.4 crore doses of vaccine from the Prime Minister for every citizen of the state free of cost, Mamata said: “We are yet to get any response from him. West Bengal would have borne the entire cost of Covid- 19 vaccines.”

“I will send a strong letter to the PM today on this issue. There is shortage of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the entire country. Who is responsible for this? Had they given us consent, we would have been able to vaccinate every resident of the state,” she said.

“The crisis of life-saving materials has also been flagged by the Maharashtra government. But without attending this issue you (Modi) are attending election rallies in Bengal,” she said.

Accusing Modi of exporting vaccines to 80 countries, she said: “We have no problem if you help others in the world, but first give it to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and other states of the country. You failed to do so and was only concerned about your image-building exercise in the global community.”

Mamata said to increase Covid beds at private and government hospitals however she said those in dare in should be hospitalised first.

~With inputs from PTI~