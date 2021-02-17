West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to hold a rally at the same ground in Hooghly within 48 hours of Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit there.

Modi will visit Bengal on February 22 and address rallies at a ground in Chinsuriah and at another one near the closed Dunlop factory in Hooghly district.

PTI reported Modi’s venue has been selected strategically as his last public rally was in East Midnapore district which is known as an agricultural region and Hooghly’s Chinsurah is known as part of the district’s industrial zone.

Meanwhile, local TMC leaders on Wednesday inspected the ground near the Dunlop factory in Hooghly. The district has been a bone of contention for Mamata Banerjee’s party as internal conflict decayed party’s organisational strength and helped BJP gain a stronghold there.

Several TMC leaders in the district – Haripal MLA Becharam Manna, former party secretary in the district Tapan Dasgupta, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal and Arambag MP Aparupa Poddar – verbally attacked the current district secretary Dilip Yadav for his high-handed approach in party’s matters, exposing the power struggle among themselves.

To bring an end to this menace ahead of the much-important Assembly Elections in March-April this year, TMC high command formed a core committee. It will be the only competent authority to decide all the party-related matter. Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee herself is controlling the matters there.

In the meantime, Ghoshal defected to BJP and the difference between Manna and former MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya has further widened.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the Prime Minister will deliver a message on the investment issue in Bengal from a place from where Tata Motors were driven out by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The saffron camp’s state functionaries decided to find a venue on the bank of the Hooghly, as the district’s factories are located along the riverside and most of them are closed.

Chinsurah is under Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency which the BJP bagged in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Singur is located under the constituency.

He also said the party’s Bengal functionaries want Modi and Shah to announce that the party would bring back Tata Motors in Hooghly after wresting power in the state.

The saffron camp has requested the party’s high command for bringing Union Home minister Amit Shah in Singur but they are yet to get a nod from New Delhi.

