Mamata Banerjee rushed to SSKM Hospital for health check-up

The West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, made an unexpected visit to the SSKM Hospital in the state capital, on Sunday. Reports suggest that she arrived at the hospital’s Woodburn Ward around 4pm.

Accompanied by the health secretary, NS Nigam, and other medical staff, the chief minister underwent a health check-up. While the exact nature of her health issue remains undisclosed, there have been rumours of a leg-related problem. Specialists in orthopaedics were present during her examination.

The visit comes just a day after Banerjee’s return from an extensive 12-day foreign trip, which included visits to Spain and Dubai. The chief minister appeared in high spirits when she landed at the airport, expressing immense satisfaction with her overseas journey. However, her sudden visit to the hospital has raised concerns and curiosity about her health condition.

