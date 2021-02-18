Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked BJP and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal after a bomb attack left a West Bengal Minister fighting for his life.

State minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.

Hinting at a conspiracy at play, the West Bengal Chief Minister questioned the responsibility of the railway department. “It occurred inside a railways property. I don’t understand why are they taking it so lightly,” Banerjee exclaimed.

“I’ve learnt from many that it was dark where the incident happened. There was no police. I heard the bomb was operated through a remote. I’ll not say anything now, let the investigation take its course. But whatever I’ve heard, it seemed to be a planned atack,” she added.

Apart from Hossain, TMC MLA of Jangipur, at least two other persons were also injured in the incident which occurred ahead of the assembly election in the state due in April-May this year.

Hossain was brought to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit.

“I spoke to Jakir and met his wife at the SSKM Hospital. There are 10 others who are admitted here. They’ve lost their hands and legs. One’s face has been affected. Few more are coming from Murshidabad. A total of 26 might have been injured. Jakir’s condition is really bad,” Banerjee said.

Hitting directly at the Railways Minister, the TMC supremo also took an indirect jibe against BJP. “I’m shivering after what happened. He [Piyush Goyal] escaped after just putting out a tweet. Does he know that people have lost hands and legs?

“Jakir was being pressurised to join another party. I won’t say anything more. Jakir is a very committed person,” she added.

Banerjee further informed that the West Bengal government has given three agencies – CID, CIF and STF – the responsibility to carry out the investigation.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm on Wednesday when he was attacked, the officer said.

“The incident shows that West Bengal is not safe even for ministers. The government has failed to control the law and order,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

