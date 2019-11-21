Chief minister Mamata Banerjee again made a veiled attack on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen or AIMIM on Wednesday saying, leaders visiting the state from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathisers of Muslims are the “biggest allies” of the BJP.

Miss Banerjee urged the Muslim community not to trust leaders visiting from outside and only repose faith in leaders from the state as they can only fight for the cause of the people of West Bengal.

“Don’t trust leaders who come from outside and try to present themselves as your (minority) sympathisers. Only leaders from Bengal can fight for your cause. Those who are visiting from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathisers of Muslims are the biggest allies of BJP,” Miss Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting.

Marking a shift in her rhetoric on religious extremism, the Trinamul chief had, at an event in Cooch Behar on Monday, asked people to refrain from listening to “minority extremists” who have their base in Hyderabad, apparently targeting Asaduddin Owaisi, a Lok Sabha MP from that city.

The comment drew sharp reactions from AIMIM party chief Owaisi who hit back on Tuesday saying Muslims in the TMC chief’s state are ranked “worst” in terms of development indicators.