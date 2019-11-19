West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for trying to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the ongoing winter session of Parliament calling it a “trap to exclude Bengalis and Hindus”. While opposing the CAB she said her government won’t allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal.

In the same breath she slammed the Modi-government for the economic slowdown and the “move to sell out 45 important establishments, including Air India, BSNL, and the Ordnance Factory.” The chief minister said, “There is no need for the people to have a new citizenship. We will protect all the people in Bengal.” Addressing her party activists at the Rajbari Indoor Stadium Banerjee said , “Like the Hindu fundamentalist group, there is also another group of fundamentalists in the Muslim community too. I request my minority community people to not allow the group of fundamentalists, who assure you protection from NRC,” she said, adding, “The Government of India does not pay a single paisa to farmers as crop insurance.

The state government bears all the expenses for such insurance for the farmers in West Bengal.” “Why doesn’t the Centre provide funds to us? The condition of banks is not good. The future is uncertain, and people were once in no position to withdraw more than Rs 1000 from a particular bank, and now you will not be able to withdraw more than Rs 1,00,000 from your bank account. But the Centre has been making false claims,” she said.