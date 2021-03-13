West Bengal chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee was discharged from SSKM Hospital this evening though the doctors of the medical board set up for her treatment advised her to remain at the hospital at least for two more days for observation.

She was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening after she sustained injuries on her left leg, chest and shoulder in an alleged ‘attack’ at Nandigram where she is contesting the Assembly polls.

The medical board has advised her to revisit the hospital after seven days for check up.

A Trinamul Congress delegation, meanwhile, met the Election Commission (EC) in New Delhi and demanded a highlevel probe into the alleged attack on Miss Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, claiming that it was not an “unfortunate incident”, but a conspiracy. A health bulletin released by the SSKM Hospital said: “CM Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. Due to her repeated requests, she has been discharged, although with appropriate instructions. She has been advised to review after 7 days.”

It further said, “The board has re-examined the health condition of the chief minister. We opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. Wound looks better. We wanted to keep her under observation for 48 hours. But with the repeated requests, we are discharging her.”

After her discharge, Miss Banerjee was seen coming out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

The state urban development minister Firhad Hakim and her nephew MP Abhishek Banerjee were seen escorting her to the car from the Woodburn Ward where she was undergoing treatment since Wednesday.

In a video message from the hospital on Thursday, Miss Banerjee had said that she would go home within two or three days and resume the election campaign. She suffered injuries when she was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday.

She alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people, resulting in the injuries. In New Delhi, six TMC MPs met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and other members of the ECI, and contended that the ‘attack’ on Miss Banerjee at Nandigram was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the ECI, highlighting how Bengal’s BJP leaders, including state president Dilip Ghosh and MP Soumitra Khan had threatened the chief minister through tweets and other remarks. The memorandum also said that on 10 March the BJP complained against police personnel responsible for the chief minister’s security and on the same day at around 6.30 p.m.

“Local police was suspiciously absent when an attempt was made on the life of Miss Banerjee.” It also stated that two ‘eye witnesses’, Chittaranjan Das and Debabrata Dasm who reportedly told some media persons that Banerjee’s car had hit an iron post, are followers of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.