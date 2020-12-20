Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called her NCP counterpart Sharad Pawar after BJP on Saturday roped in Suvendu Adhikari from her party with the message of repeating the same with many more.

According to Bengal news portal The Wall, Banerjee called Pawar to have him in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections in 2021.

Reportedly, the West Bengal Chief Minister is trying to resurrect her idea of a united opposition, consisting of regional parties, against BJP.

Much like what had happened leading up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee is trying to get parties like NCP, MK Stalin’s DMK and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party to have a rally in Kolkata in January next year.

Pawar is believed to have assured Banerjee that all the regional parties are with TMC and has given his words for a rally in the poll-bound state early next year.

The development is interesting since it comes at a time when BJP, staying true to its nature, has started to entice opposition leaders.

Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed ex-TMC behemoth Suvendu Adhikari and several others to the BJP. He was introduced to BJP to a thunderous applaud from the huge crowd present at the Midnapore College Ground.

One of the mass leaders in TMC, Adhikari was known to have his loyalists in every district of West Bengal. On Saturday, he took along more than 40 TMC leaders with him, including six MLAs and 1 sitting MP.

Hinting that more TMC leaders will follow the footsteps of Adhikari, Shah said, “By the time elections come, you will be left all alone…Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress now? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee.”

Amidst the latest developments, former BJP leader Yashvant Sinha warned TMC to be more careful of the saffron party’s “surgical strike” and said that it would be more intense after the election.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sinha wrote, “BJP has launched it’s pre-election surgical strike in W Bengal already. Pl be prepared for the post-election one. Nothing but a comprehensive win for TMC is the need of the hour.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar is known to be someone who has mastered the art of resisting BJP’s agenda of breaking the oppositions. He stopped the hindutva party’s wagon in Maharashtra in 2019.

Thus, Banerjee’s call to Pawar, one of the senior-most politicians around, has raised many eyebrows in West Bengal, where the political state of affairs seem to have heated up despite the state witnessing its coldest weekend of the season.