On the 23rd anniversary of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) foundation, Mamata Banerjee wished her party workers and appealed them to continue the ethos on which the party was built.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the TMC supremo wrote, “As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998.”

“Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people

“On TMC Foundation Day, I extend my sincere gratitude to our Maa-Mati-Manush and all our workers who continue to fight with us in making Bengal better and stronger each day. The Trinamool family will carry on with this resolve for times to come,” the West Bengal Chief Minister added.

The day was marked by TMC national secretary Subrata Bakshi hoisting the party flag at Trinamool Bhavan. MPs Derek O’Brien and Shantanu Sen were also present.

Bakshi said that winning the upcoming 2021 Assembly election will be an important task for TMC. However, he asserted that the party’s work was not limited merely to the results of this poll. TMC’s main aim was to defeat BJP in 2024, Bakshi said.

“We are not bothered much about the 2021 election. But it’s important. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and with the trust of Bengalis, we are fighting in Bengal to protect the Indian constitution. We Re fighting against those who are trying to destroy the Indian constitution,” Bakshi said.

The Rajya Sabha MP added, “But our work will not end by just winning an election. The entire country is looking at the Bengal election. We’ll protect Indian constitution by winning this election. But our main target is 2024. To defeat the destroying force of Indian constitution will be out main aim.”

TMC was formed on January 1, 1998, mainly by rebel Congress leaders and workers of West Bengal camp with the sole purpose of dethroning CPIM.

Mamata Banerjee had led the defection, alleging that the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee was not determined enough to fight against the then Left Front government of Bengal.

It had taken her 13 years to take control of West Bengal government as she became the Chief Minister in 2011, overpowering the once-invincible Left Front administration.