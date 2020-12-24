West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a huge investment of Rs 15,000 crore in both the districts of Midnapore.

Interestingly, the Midnapore region is the political bastion of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, who recently jumped ships from TMC to BJP.

Addressing the press at West Bengal secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee announced that the Government of West Bengal would ask for “Expression of Interest” to build a sea port at Tajpur in East Midnapore.

“We have decided to issue a notice seeking ‘Expression of Interest’ for the Tajpur Port. We are requesting industrialists from all over the world to come forward,” she said.

Banerjee was also seen addressing the popular perception of fear about doing business in West Bengal. She clarified that no land would be taken forcefully.

“In this project worth Rs 4,200 crore, no land would be acquired but there will be chance to build a port,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Banerjee also informed that a total investment of Rs 15,000 crore would be possible in both the districts of Midnapore, leading to 25,000 jobs and growth in the iron and steel industry of West Midnapore’s Kharagpur as well.

The Trinamool Congress chief also announced the initiation of an Agro-Industrial Park in Singur, which had seen a massive movement against the land acquisition of TATA in 2007-08.

That incident, alongwith the Nandigram movement, had acted as a catalyst to bring Mamata Banerjee’s TMC to power in West Bengal in 2011.

“We have returned the land of farmers in Singur and pay them Rupees 2000-2500 every month. Singur is an ideal location for agri-business,” she said.

“We are starting an Agro-Industrial park in Singur. Since Singur produces crops of premium quality, we are ensuring increase in production.”