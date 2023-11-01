Mamata attends office at Nabanna after 50 days

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today attended her office at the state secretariat at Nabanna after over a month and a half confined at home due to a leg injury she sustained on her trip to Spain.

Miss Banerjee, who made her first appearance in public on 27 October during the puja carnival at Red Road after undergoing treatment at her residence, had earlier dropped hints to news persons during a Press conference at her South Kolkata residence, while inaugurating pujas, that she would likely to return to business once more after 26 October. Miss Banerjee had been handling government business from her Kalighat residence after she underwent treatment and was advised rest by doctors following her return from her trip to Spain and the UAE.

One of the major items on her plate, post her return to work, is the order of a three-member Arbitral Tribunal that has directed the West Bengal government to pay a compensation of Rs 765.78 crore plus interest counting from September 2016 to Tata Motors Limited for the closure of its Nano car project in Singur in Hooghly district. In this connection, the minister of state (independent charge) for finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya has said that the Bengal government will challenge the order of the arbitral tribunal.

Advertisement

“Even the Supreme Court had observed that the manner in which the land was acquired for the project in Singur was unconstitutional. From the apex court verdict it was clear that the land was acquired forcefully from the farmers and later transferred to TM,” the minister said on Tuesday