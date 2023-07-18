Mamata assures cable operators of protecting business

The cable operators in the state will be brought under the social security scheme, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday. She addressed the 12th annual function of the Kolkata Welfare Association of Broadband and Cable TV Operators over telephone.

She said she would meet the cable operators before the Durga Puja to listen to their problems. She said every cable operator will get a Swasthya Sathi card. She said, “We have a Bhabiswat Scheme under which the state government can give a grant Rs 5 lakh. You can do business in the rural area with the money. I am always with you,” she assured. Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “Big telecom operators are now in this business.

They are coming and using direct-tohome and putting all these operators and their workers in distress,” he said, adding, “There are 5 lakh operators in the state and 50 lakh people work under them.” He maintained, “We have to make a policy. Many small operators have closed their business because of the big ones. It should not have happened. We could not bring Ambani or Adani, but I stand by the poor people.

” He alleged that the big telecom companies are putting overhead fibre lines illegally. “The illegal lines are cut and cleared but their lobby is powerful and they get the operators arrested. Police often harass them.” The state fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose was also present on the occasion.