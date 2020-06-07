Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has her party leaders to launch an all out campaign against the opposition parties keeping in mind they have to contest the polls in 2021.

She held a video conference today with all the MLAs, MPs, ministers and district presidents. The district sabhadhipatis also attended the meeting. It is learnt that Miss Banerjee has instructed all her party leaders go all out against the malicious campaigns of the opposition, especially the BJP.

She reportedly instructed the leaders that all TMC leaders including block presidents and councillors should start campaigning door to door and make people aware of the proactive steps taken by the state government to combat Covid-19 and Amphan cyclone.

She also told the leaders that block presidents should try to stop the spreading of fake news in social media by the BJP. BJP is spending crores of rupees in spreading fake news, she said. She also instructed Trinamul digital cell to emphasise on social media and increase public relations by posting on social media about the development works of the state government.

She also asked the Trinamul media cell to combat the fake news spread by the BJP. She also warned her party leaders against playing politics in distributing relief and rations to the public. She said that the administration would take necessary steps against those leaders who indulge in petty politics over distribution of relief materials and ration to the public.

“I have instructed my party not to stand by corrupt leaders,” she said. Miss Banerjee instructed her district president and sabhadhipatis that without prior approval of the state committee, the district committees cannot make any changes in the district level. No one is allowed to take unilateral decision, she added.

She also instructed Mr Dinesh Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP, to look after Barrackpore parliamentary seat which was previously looked after by Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh. She said BJP is trying to create communal disturbance in the area.

She also created an eleven member committee headed by Mr Trivedi to look after the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency. She also express her anger over the party’s Bashirhat unit’s organisational functioning.

She instructed Mr Jyotipriyo Mullick, North 24- Parganas, district president and Bashirhat Parliamentary segment leader to discuss with Mr Subroto Bakshi, Trinamul state president, about future steps to be taken by the party.

The Trinamul chief also slammed the Centre for the unplanned lockdown that led to the miseries of the migrant labourers and even the deaths of some of them. She instructed the party leaders to take care of the migrant workers, quarantine them after they arrive, give them food and once the quarantine is over they will have be to engaged in different development projects of the state including projects under MNREGA.