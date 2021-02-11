West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today sought special ‘Fazli mango’ (votes) from people in Malda district so as to make up for her long dry spell when it comes to winning elections in the district. In Raiganj in North Dinajpur, Miss Banerjee further claimed that people voting for the Left-Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections would mean the BJP getting the upper hand.

Addressing a public meeting near the Malda DSA in English Bazaar this afternoon, Miss Benerjee specifically urged the people to not share votes among the opposition parties, thereby leaving the Trinamul Congress with a “zero-like” situation like in the previous years in Malda. Stating that the BJP was a party that causes communal clashes, she vowed not to allow the saffron party to “loot Bengal.” She also launched a tirade against the BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra.’

Miss Banerjee landed in Malda in a helicopter at around 2 pm.

“I come to Malda regularly, even from my days in the Congress, but my heart is very heavy as people here never let me win seats. This time, I won’t return empty handed and you must let me taste the Fazli mango here by giving seats to the Trinamul Congress,” the CM said.

Giving out details of popular projects for the people undertaken by her government, she came down heavily on the BJP and labelled it as a “party lies, false statements and communal.”

“Don’t listen to the false promises of the BJP. You gave them an MP here and what has he done so far? They are taking out the ‘Rath’ and claiming themselves to be gods. Once the party had no funds for even bidis to smoke and now they have made a luxurious hotel in a bus while calling it a ‘Rath.’ This is all meant to derail communal harmony in the state,” she said.

She also reminded the crowd that the BJP would be trying to run Bengal with a remote control device from Delhi and Gujarat if it comes to power.

“Take the money from the BJP, but vote against them so communal riots may not take place in Bengal. Don’t let the share of your votes go to the Congress, CPIM and BJP, for they are in a league, now having tacit understandings,” Miss Banerjee said.

For Malda, she promised solving the problem of two existing panels of civic volunteers in the district who work alternatively.

The CM will stay at Mahananda Bhavan under the Malda police station for the night. Earlier in Raiganj in North Dinajpur, Miss Banerjee said people should not vote for the Congress or the CPI-M as, according to her, the two parties have an understanding with the BJP.

“If you cast your votes to them, the BJP will stand to gain. BJP leaders also have an understanding with communal forces from Hyderabad who will send candidates against the TMC in the state. Only the TMC can defeat the BJP. So this year, everybody must cast their votes for TMC candidates to keep our Bengal safe,” she said, addressing a rally at the Raiganj stadium.

On the defection of TMC ministers like Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee to the BJP, Miss Banerjee, without mentioning names, said: “Some of our TMC leaders were sent to look after organizations in Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur districts, but they misused power and accumulated huge wealth and then fled from our party. ”

This year, only reliable leaders will be made candidates. We appeal to people to think of me as the candidate in all the 294 seats and cast their votes to the TMC,” she said.

CM added that the up-gradation work for the Kaliyaganj State General Hospital to a 300-bed hospital will begin soon and that hundreds of schools for Rajbanshis and tribal people will be opened in different districts of the state soon.