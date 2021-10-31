Mamata asks Goa parties to join ranks against BJP

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, in Goa ahead of Assembly elections in the coastal state early next year, on Saturday, urged all regional parties in Goa to come together to combat the BJP, asserting that her party was willing to tie up with such likeminded parties.

Miss Banerjee made the comment after meeting Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai. On being asked whether Vijai Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party will merge with TMC to fight polls, she said, “We discussed the matter to fight against BJP. So it’s their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP.”

Miss Banerjee also severely criticised the Congress party for being indecisive and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming more powerful only because of Congress’s lack of decision-making skills and non-seriousness.

Asked whether she will form an alliance with Congress in Goa to put up a united fight against BJP, she said: “I can’t say everything right now because they (Congress) aren’t interested in politics… Because of the Congress, Modiji will become more powerful… Why should the country suffer because someone can’t make a decision?”

Miss Banerjee added: “I want the regional parties to be powerful. We want the federal government to be well structured. We should strengthen states because if states are strong, the Centre will be strong as well. Enough is enough, Delhi ka dadagiri ‘amka naka’ (We don’t want Delhi’s bullying).”

Miss Banerjee also told a huge gathering at Mapusa that if the people of Goa voted the Goa Trinamul Congress to power, her party will solve the problems of women, fishermen, taxi drivers and others in the state. Goa has immense potential in tourism and much could be developed on that line, she said.

Miss Banerjee said the BJP has been in power for 10 years in Goa and did nothing for infrastructure development nor for employment generation, pointing out that roads are in ramshackle condition while youths are without jobs in Goa. Yesterday, she spoke to fishermen folks and offered four measures to protect them if her party is voted to power.

She also spoke to the taxi drivers and told them how in Bengal the government is helping the taxi drivers by giving them easy car loans in Gatidhara. Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed artiste Francis De Tuem officially joined the Goa Trinamul Congress today. Tuem is known for his political satire presented in the form of Konkani songs for the past 20 years. His recent songs Yes Boss CMand Modik Talao (Chalan to Modi) were hugely popular given the way he criticised the BJP government for multiple failures.

Miss Banerjee said, “We will give full support to the people of Goa so that the new dawn ushers in Goa. Govinchi NaviSakal.”

