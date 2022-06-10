Mamata appeals to lift road block at Domjur

Condemning the “atrocious hate speech” against Prophet Muhammad by “a few disastrous BJP leaders”, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today demanded their arrest and appealed the members of the Bengal Imam Association, who had been protesting against these leaders, from withdrawing their roadblock that has created a massive traffic disruption in Howrah since morning.

Instead of blocking roads, Miss Banerjee asked the agitators to lodge FIRs in all police stations or submit deputations or write to the President seeking Prime Minister’s resignation. “With folded hands, I request you on behalf of the people to withdraw the road block because common people are being harassed. West Bengal’s soil is peaceful and people of all communities live together. Please refrain from this road block politics,” said Miss Banerjee at a press conference at Nabanna.

The members of the association had blocked the national highway in Domjur in Howrah and called for strict legal action against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet.

Questioning the agitators as to why they were protesting in the city against an incident that happened in Delhi, Miss Banerjee said, “Why block the road here to protest against what happened in Delhi? Had the incident occurred in West Bengal then we would have immediately arrested the offenders for the sake of ensuring communal harmony. If you want to protest then go to Delhi or any of the BJP-run states. We will offer our support from here. But why launch the protest here? Since morning cars, ambulances, fire brigades are stranded. What is the fault of the common people? If you are happy to murder me then do so but please don’t take revenge upon the common people. Blocking a national highway means bringing north-south Bengal, Kolkata and the entire state to a standstill. Despite this, we did not ask police to forcibly remove the roadblock. We don’t support bandhs, strikes and road blocks as it disturbs people. The manner in which protest is being launched in the form of road blocks is creating misunderstanding among people.”

Miss Banerjee accused the BJP of hacking a disgusting controversy to create hatred in this state.

She said a protest is being planned from her party level.

Earlier in the day, in a series of tweets, Miss Banerjee said such remarks were “resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country”. She appealed for calm “despite provocation”.

“I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony,” Miss Banerjee tweeted.

“At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn,” she further posted.

Miss Banerjee said Ms Sharma had tweeted a video claiming it to be in West Bengal wherein a woman’s sari was snatched and a complaint was lodged. Later, it was found that the incident had happened in Bangladesh, she said, adding that the case has not been shut till now.

The BJP had on Sunday taken action against two of its leaders after their remarks went viral and led to a diplomatic row. It suspended Nupur Sharma, who was the BJP national spokesperson, from the party’s primary membership. Naveen Kumar Jindal, who headed the Delhi BJP media unit, was expelled.