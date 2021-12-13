Mamata, Abhishek head to Goa

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee both of today headed for Goa on a two-day trip during which they will attend public meetings and interact with their own party members as well as media organisations.

According to Trinamul party sources, Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee would meet the heads of media organisations of Goa tomorrow around 1 pm and then will meet her party members. She will hold a public meeting at Benalum. On 14 December, she will hold two public meetings, one at Panaji and the other at Assonora.

Prior to Miss Banerjee’s visit to Goa, Goa Trinamul Congress state-in-charge, Mahua Moitra, announced the party’s plan to launch a Griha Lakshmi scheme, identical to the Lakshmir Bhander in West Bengal, if the Trinamul Congress comes to power in the western state. In West Bengal, before the 2021Assembly poll, chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her manifesto promised the launch of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for all women between age group of 25 to 60years.

The West Bengal government received a huge response to this scheme. The promised Griha Lakshmi scheme is a direct transfer scheme where the female head of every household will be given Rs 5,000 per month if Goa Trinamul Congress comes to power. Ms Moitra explained that it is a direct transfer scheme where the female head of every household will be given Rs 5000 per month that is Rs 60,000 per year.

She said it is an assured monthly income support scheme promised to all 3.5 lakh families of Goa. The Griha Lakshmi scheme will cost approximately Rs1500-2000 crore which is 6-8% of the state budget.