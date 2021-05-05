Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as West Bengal chief minister for the third time likely at 11 am tomorrow.

Party sources revealed new faces will be inducted into the Cabinet. But as the Trinamul Congress chief, Miss Banerjee’s edict over choosing her Cabinet colleagues will be final. Some who had been ministers in the last Cabinet may lose their portfolios.

Among the new entrants, Madan Mitra and Dr Manas Bhuinya, winners from Kamarhati and Sabong, respectively, are likely to become ministers.

Earlier, Mitra was the state transport minister and Bhuinya, the state irrigation minister when Congress was in alliance with Trinamul Congress in 2011. Party sources revealed that there are demands from Budge Budge to make Ashoke Deb a minister since he has been winning the election since 2001.

Moreover, TMC this time has given a stunning performances in South 24 Parganas where it won 30 out of 31 seats. Biman Banerjee, who was elected from Baruipur (west) would be made the Speaker of the state Assembly for the third time. The existing ministers like Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dr Sashi Panja, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay, Bratya Basu, Ashish Banerjee, Chandranath Sinha are most likely to retain their portfolios. Partha Bhowmik, Nirmal Ghosh and Tapash Chatterjee may have a ministerial berth this time.

The existing food and civil supplies minister Jyotipriya Mullick may not have his earlier portfolio. In this Cabinet, there may be two education ministers. Meanwhile, Akhil Giri of Ramnagar and Soumen Mahapatra who finally managed to win from Tamluk with a margin of 1,000 votes, are arch enemies of the Adhikari family and are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet.

The Cabinet may have sports personalities like Bidesh Bose and Manoj Tiwari along with Aroop Roy from Howrah. For the first time, TMC got 17 seats from Murshidabad and nine from Malda, North and South Dinajpurs and some of the MLAs from these districts should be inducted as ministers in Miss Banerjee’s cabinet.

Already there is a demand from Murshidabad to have more ministers this time. The list of invitees for the swearing-in ceremony includes former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP’s legislative leader Manoj Tigga.

TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee, party’s state president Subrata Bakshi, MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, Saugata Roy, Abhishek Banerjee,Subrata Mukherjee and MP Satabdi Roy and actor Deepak Adhikari (Dev) will be present at the occassion. Sources said Bhattacharya won’t be able to attend the ceremony due to his failing health.