Leaving political colour aside and setting an example for others to follow, the Trinamul Congress vice-chairman of the English Bazaar Municipality, Dulal Sarkar, this morning lent a helping hand to 60 hawkers of the BJP labour union, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangha (BMS).

Sarkar distributed food grains and other household stuff among them.

“Sarkar went to his party office at Kanir More under and gave away rice, pulsesand other items to them. The members of the wing also collected the materials, as they took it a humanitarian gesture,” party sources said.

“I have been trying to help people during the lockdown. Political thinking when it comes to helping others in need is meaningless. Politics will survive if we survive,” Sarkar said. Subodh Ghosh, a BMS leader, welcomed the initiative and said this showed ‘humanity lives among all odds’.