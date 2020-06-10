One more migrant worker died in a Shramik Special train as he returned to Malda from Kerala. The deceased has been identified as Khatib Shaikh, 27, of Chandpur village under the Pukhuria police station.

Police said they have sent the body for a post-mortem and that it was yet unclear if the worker had contracted Covid-19.

Sources said that the man had been complaining of abdominal pain for the past two days, but that the train did not stop anywhere for his treatment.

According to the sources, the deceased worker and his cousin, Shaikh Matin, both had gone to Kayamkulam in Kerala almost four months ago to work as masons and were stranded there due to the countrywide lockdown. On 6 June, they both boarded the Shramik Special train from there.

“He felt sick on 7 June in the train and was suffering from abdominal pain. While the train did not stop anywhere for his treatment, we also were not able to manage pure drinking water for him. This morning, he did not respond to our wake-up calls and we came to know only later that he had already died,” Mr Matin said.

The deceased is survived by his wife Lucky Bibi and two sons, six and four years of age. Trinamul Congress district president Mausam Noor blamed the railways for the death.

“Negligence of the rail authorities has claimed three lives until now. There is no medical support for those who fall ill in the train. We will meet and support the family,” she said. BJP MP, North Malda, Khagen Murmu said the death was very unfortunate. “We all are by the side of the bereaved family,” he said.