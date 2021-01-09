A class-eight student of Kalitala village in Paranpur under the Pukhuria police station in Malda was ‘abducted’ and killed last night. As the boy went missing, his family members said they found a “chit” confirming his abduction in front the house, while upon further search, the body of the teenager was found among the nearby bushes.

Police have detained four persons, including a minor boy, in connection with the incident and started investigations. The body was sent for a post-mortem to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Anik Das, 13, a student of the Paranpur high school was known in the locality as a good student.

“The body had a scar on the throat, which suggested strangulation and murder,” police sources said.

According to the father of the boy, Asis Kumar Das, Anik had been playing with his friends and went missing all of a sudden.

“A chit was found in front of the house where it was written that the boy had been abducted. Almost two hours later, local people found his body among the bushes and the police arrived,” he said.

According to locals, villagers put up a demonstration in front of the police, demanding quick action. The family of the deceased suspected involvement of a family in their neighbourhood, which, they said, “was jealous” of them.

“The handwriting in the chit seemed that of a minor, which raised suspicion of the involvement of that family. They were jealous of Anik for his amiability and talent in studies,” said a family member.

Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said, “As per a complaint lodged by the parents of the deceased boy, the police have detained his friend Angsu, along with his brother Lucky, and mother Anita Das. Another woman, Medha Das, of the area was also detained. The police are investigating the matter.”