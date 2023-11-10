Major fire at warehouse in Bengal’s Howrah

A major fire broke out at a warehouse on Foreshore Road in Howrah district of West Bengal on Friday, creating panic in the locality.

The warehouse had a stock of plastic items following which the fire took an alarming shape within a very short period of time.

The fire was yet to be brought under control. As many as 12 fire tenders are at the spot trying to bring the fire under control.

Although no casualty has been reported, stocked items within the warehouse worth around a crore of rupees were apprehended to be totally gutted in the fire. The presence of a fuel-pump quite close to the warehouse became a major and continuing tension for the firefighters struggling there to bring the fire under control.

“We have to be very careful so that the fire does not reach the fuel pump, since if it happens the disaster will be major. So we cannot be totally relieved unless the fire is completely under control and the cooling process starts,” said a fire officer present at the spot.

The state fire services Minister Sujit Basu also reached the spot. Preliminary it seems to be a case of short-circuit, said officials. “However, the exact reason can be spotted only after the forensic team examines the spot. Fortunately, the fire broke out at a time when there was no one within the warehouse and hence no casualty,” the fire officer said.