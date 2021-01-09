After police refused to allow JP Nadda’s roadhshow for a distance of more than one kilometre, another controversy has erupted over his scheduled visit to Sarbamangala Temple in West Bengal’s Burdwan.

Nadda, is on his second visit to Bengal in less than two months, arrived at the Andal Airport on Saturday. He is scheduled to perform a puja at the Sarbamangala Temple at around 3 PM.

However, the temple trust board has informed between 1 and 4 PM the temple’s door would remain closed as the time is considered to be resting period for the goddess.

Thus, Nadda will be able to enter the temple premises but his scheduled puja may not happen, reported Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

Meanwhile, the BJP national president, during his daylong visit, would also hold a rally at Katwa and a roadshow at Burdwan town, which would be followed by a press conference, sources in the saffron camp said.

Nadda, in a bid to blunt opposition camp’s “anti- farmer” allegations against the BJP-led central government, will float ‘Ek Muthi Chawal’ (a fistful of rice), a project under which he would collect rice from farmers’ homes and brief them about the benefits of the new legislations.

During his last visit to the poll-bound state, Nadda’s convoy was subjected to a violent attack, leading to a massive controversy. He faced stone pelting on his way to Diamond Harbour on December 10.

The Centre had then decided to send deputation to the three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who were incharge of Nadda’s security.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the three IPS officials to report for deputation in New Delhi. However, the West Bengal government had refused to release the officers, firing an intense State-Centre tussle.

While the saffron party’s local leadership built a strong campaign around the incident to showcase the “lack of law and order in West Bengal”, TMC accused the BJP-led central government of vying for political vengeance against the state.

According to state BJP, Nadda’s visit assumes immense significance as this will be his first visit to the state after the attack on his convoy during his journey to Diamond Harbour from the city on 10 December.

With PTI inputs