TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that “lotus will bloom in Mamata Banerjee’s family” by February 16, hinting that a relative of West Bengal Chief Minister might join the saffron party.

At a rally in his political bastion Tamluk, East Midnapore, Adhikari said, “Lotus has started blooming in my family as well. By February 16, it will bloom in Mamata Banerjee’s family as well.” However, who will it be from Banerjee’s family still remains unclear.

On the accusations made by certain TMC leaders that he had taken bribes, enjoyed power for 10 years and then deserted the party, Adhikari said that those who are levelling such allegations should look into their own backyard first.

He seen taking a direct jibe on Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC supremo’s nephew. Abhishek had earlier alleged that the former TMC leader had extorted money from Sarada chit-fund company chief Sudipta Sen.

Adhikari said, as quoted by News18, “If they saw me accepting something wrapped in a newspaper on television screen, what will happen to Subrata Mukherjee, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Firhad Hakim?”

The former West Bengal Minister was also speaking on the issue of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan during Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary celebration which led to Mamata Banerjee goimg down with delivering her speech as a protest.

He said that the letter was published in a book which is a collection of letters written by Netaji to his mother. He questioned why Banerjee “gets angry on hearing Jai Shri Ram”.

Meanwhile, he was again seen trying to appeal to the Left Front voters and said that he has always respected certain Left leaders as they led a humble life and were honest.

“I have always respected leaders such as Promod Dasgupta, Binoy Chowdhury, Gita Mukherjee, Biswanath Mukherjee and Sukumar Sengupta,” he said, adding that his fight was against the likes of Lakshman Seth, who was a powerful CPM leader of Haldia.

