Lok Sabha ethics committee may demand Mahua Moitra’s removal

The Lok Sabha ethics committee may recommend Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from the Lower House for allegedly sharing her login credentials with a businessman who lives outside of India. The panel found that this constituted unethical conduct.

According to the officials cited above, the panel will also recommend that a thorough institutional and legal investigation of the criminal accusations in this matter be conducted within a set time frame.

The 15-member panel’s 500-page draft report was handed to them on Wednesday night. It is scheduled to be adopted on Thursday during what is expected to be a contentious meeting.

On the first day of the winter session, which is anticipated to start on December 4, the report will then be presented to the Lok Sabha’s members.

According to people who are in the know of the matter, the government plans to move the motion in the House the same day to remove Moitra, a West Bengal MP from Krishnanagar, for the remainder of the 17th Lok Sabha. Moitra is a first-term MP.

Additionally, the panel will request that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against BSP member Danish Ali, who is a member of the ethics committee, for allegedly distorting and reshaping the chairman’s questions to Moitra and inciting public disapproval of the panel.

Along with Moitra, Ali was one of the five opposition MPs who hurriedly left the panel’s meeting on November 2 after charging the chair with posing improper and intimate questions.

Officials insisted that the information available revealed a mistake by Moitra, which involved giving businessman Darshan Hiranandani access to the MP’s login credentials. Hiranandani verified the claims in a different affidavit submitted to the panel.

It is required of MPs to keep their login information private, including passwords. According to a senior functionary who asked to remain anonymous, Moitra broke with convention and let a businessman to post questions about his interests.

In her deposition, Moitra acknowledged that she gave Hiranandani her login information, but she countered that most MPs give their staff access to their login information.

The aforementioned authorities also mentioned that any data or emails sent over the GoI email system were the responsibility of the user, as stated in the GoI’s 2014 email policy. “The person who owns the account bears entire responsibility for any emails and data transmitted over the mail server. Password sharing is not permitted,” the guideline says.

Since MPs utilize a sensitive site designed and maintained by the National Informatics Centre for Parliament, this regulation applies to them.

According to the sources mentioned above, the panel would also suggest doing more investigation into the criminal aspects of the case.

The panel would suggest, according to the authorities, that the government look into the criminal allegations in this instance by a thorough institutional and legal review conducted in a timely way through an authorized agency.