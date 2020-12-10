A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was attacked in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour before the party’s national president JP Nadda’s visit there on Thursday.

Diamond Harbour town president of BJP, Surajit Halder, was physically assaulted on Thursday morning. He has been taken to hospital. Another local leader, named Santana Mondal, was also at the receiving end of an onslaught, reported Bengali portal The Wall.

On both the occasions, the hindutva camp has alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) of being the mastermind behind the attacks. The governing party, though, has refused the accusations.

According to local BJP leadership, they were preparing for Nadda’s event and were putting party’s flags and banners in Diamond Harbour’s Notunpole area.

At around 6 in the morning on Thursday, the BJP workers were attacked by TMC-backed miscreants with firearms, alleged the saffron party. Apart from Halder, several other BJP workers were wounded in the attack.

Ahead of Nadda’s visit in Diamond Harbour, TMC cadres and workers blocked the roads and staged demonstration against the three new farm laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre. The protestors also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP state leadership has accused TMC of creating unnecessary tension to disrupt their party president’s programme in the coastal town of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

Nadda is scheduled to address a meeting of BJP party cadres in South 24-Paraganas’ Radio Station ground at Diamond Harbour constituency, which belongs to TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Apart from the West Bengal Chief Minister, Abhishek seems to have emerged as BJP’s most treasured political target in the state.

Sardonically terming him ‘bhaipo’, the hindutva outfit’s public narrative calls Abhishek the “blue-eyed boy” of TMC who “sidelined many senior leader to undeservingly be at the top echelons of the party”. He is also accused of having mafia links and running several underhand businesses.

Thus, a visit to Abhishek’s constituency by Nadda should mean that the young parliamentarian is likely to to remain at the butt of BJP’s brutal attack till at least the elections.