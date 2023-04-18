Litterateur Shibram Chakraborty’s famous mess closes down

The building at 134, Muktarambabu Street that had housed the mess, where well known Bengali litterateur Shibram Chakraborty (1903-80) had spent most of his life has been closed down and the nearly century old structure will be pulled down soon.

The building named, Khetra Kutir, has not been maintained for decades. Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s building department visited the house and found it to be in dilapidated condition.

They recommended closure of the mess. The civic officials said it would be difficult to make a new construction by pulling down the old structure because of the adjacent houses. After keeping the mandatory open back and side space, only little space will be available for a new construction.

Accordingly, the mess was closed on 8 April. The building became famous because of one of the residents of the mess Shibram Chakraborty. Well known writers, publishers used to visit Chakraborty.

He used to maintain very cordial relations with other members of the mess. Chakraborty did not have any bank account and he used to keep money on earthen pitchers kept under his cot. He had written several stories at the famous address. Chakraborty’s famous memoir Ishwar Prithibi Bhalobasa and Bhalobasa Prithibi Ishwar was very popular among the readers.

Two characters penned by him, Harshabardhan and Gobardhan occupy a special position in Bengali literature. Local people loved Chakraborty for his simple and amiable nature.

He was seen sitting quietly on the balcony watching people walking down the street and the surroundings. He was often seen in a local sweet shop buying Rabri, a yoghurt-like locallymade sweet.

He did not preserve his manuscripts and most of them got destroyed. He faced economic hardship during the last lap of his life and received monthly honorarium from the state government. Ritwik Ghatak made a film based on his story Bari Theke Paliye in 1958.