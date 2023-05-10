Let Shah be interrogated in cattle-smuggling case: Abhishek

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned why the Union home minister Amit Shah should not be interrogated as the Enforcement Directorate has found that BSF is directly or indirectly involved in cattle smuggling.

He was addressing a rally at Murarai in Birbhum this afternoon. Mr Banerjee said, “As Amit Shah heads the BSF he should be questioned in cattle smuggling case.

If Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Suparna is in jail custody after her property value went up by 150 times, then why any action had not been taken against Jay Shah, Amit Shah’s son whose income has gone up by 80,000 times,” he said, adding, “Does any media has the guts to ask Amit Shah this question.

They will not.” Trinamul Congress national general secretary said the struggle with BJP will be stiffer in future as after losing 2021 Assembly election, the BJP has stopped the dues of West Bengal government worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore out of sheer vengeance. “There are thousands of families in Birbhum who have not got their dues under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. This is most unfortunate.”

He urged those who had not received their dues to raise their hands and requested the media that instead of showing his speeches, they should show those who have not received the money.

The mass contact drive of Mr Banerjee titled Jana Sangjog Yatra entered its 15th day, today. He started the campaign from Dinhata in Cooch Behar on 25 April.

This is for the first time since the inception of the party in 1998 when a rally of Trinamul Congress was held without Anubrata Mondal. Mr Mondal is in jail custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Mr Banerjee said the two month-long programmes would be held across the state as attempts would be made to set up transparent panchayat.

“No political party will give you an opportunity to select the candidates. If you select your own candidate, then the person will work for the development of the area.

If this model is successful, rest assured the whole country will follow you,” he said, adding, “I have been staying in tents just because I want to bring transparency in the selection of candidates.” Mr Banerjee’s next destination is east Burdwan.