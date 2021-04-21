Famous Bengali poet, literary critic and social activist Shankha Ghosh died of Covid at his residence on Wednesday morning. Shankha Ghosh was in isolation at his home after he tested Covid-19 positive on April 14.

He was 89.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid their tributes to the departed soul.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I am deeply mourned at the death of noted poet, literary critic and an authority in Rabindranath Tagore, Shankha Ghosh. ‘Shankha Babu’ has taught in universities like Jadavpur, Delhi and Viswa Bharati. I had a very good relationship with ‘Shankha Babu’. His death is a huge loss in the world of literature. I express my heartfelt condolences for his family members.”

Born on 5 February 1932, Ghosh got his undergraduate degree in Arts in the Bengali language from the Presidency College, Kolkata in 1951 and subsequently his master’s degree from the University of Calcutta in the year 1954.

He is survived by his daughters Semanti and Srabanti and wife Pratima.

