Warning of legal action against private nursing homes that refuse admissions under Swasthya Sathi scheme, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today called for a “rough and tough” attitude against such health centres.

“It has to be inquired as to why these nursing homes are not admitting patients with Swasthya Sathi cards. If required, legal action will be taken against these nursing homes,” said Miss Banerjee at a press conference after a meeting with hospital heads and senior health officials at Nabanna.

Introduced in December 2016, the Swasthya Sathi scheme offers basic health cover for secondary and tertiary care for up to Rs 5 lakh, per annum per family. A smartcard is issued in the name of the woman of the family and this allows for cashless treatment, paid for by the government. Private hospitals are required to charge subsidised rates for treatment under the scheme.

When the scheme was launched, it was meant to benefit those in the state, who were below the poverty line but in 2020 it was extended to cover every household.

With 24.85 lakh beneficiaries and 2.2 crore families enrolled under this health scheme, the state government has spent Rs 3,212.72 crore on it.

Miss Banerjee appealed to people against going outside West Bengal for health treatment unless it is a very critical ailment. “Our money is going out of state. We lost Rs 36 crore on account of people going to other states for treatment. We already spend Rs 5 lakh for treatment and now if we lose money then it is very unfortunate. A committee has been set up, under state chief secretary HK Dwivedi to give suggestions.

Earlier, there was no scope of good treatment in West Bengal so people were forced to go elsewhere. But now, we have the best health infrastructure and facilities in our state. So, there is no need to go anywhere for treatment,” said Miss Banerjee.

Miss Banerjee yet again took a swipe at the Centre over the price hike of 800 medicines saying the price of everything has gone up. “Prices of 800 medicines were raised even though the price was increased just six months back. The hike has happened along with the prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas. Only the price of courtesy has gone down, the price of everything else has increased,” she said.