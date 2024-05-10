Left-TMC supporters clash during filing of nomination at Alipore

Two parties CPM and Trinamul Congress were planning to hold rallies to garner support from voters during the submission of nomination papers today. However, a confrontation erupted between TMC and CPM supporters in the Alipore area of Kolkata. The tension escalated as slogans like ‘thief’ were exchanged between the supporters of the two sides. The situation became chaotic, leading to clashes. Traffic movement also was disrupted for some time.

Saira Shah Halim, the Left Front candidate from South Kolkata, led a rally to garner support for five left-wing candidates. On the other hand, Trinamul Congress candidate Mala Roy was also holding a rally. This led to a face-off between the Left and TMC rallies, further intensifying the situation. Left-wing candidates from south Kolkata reached Gopalnagar from Hazra to hold their rally. As soon as they entered the Survey Building in the area, unrest broke out.

The heavy police force deployed in the area struggled to control the situation amidst the chaos. For more than half an hour, the situation in the Gopalnagar area remained tense. However, the police eventually managed to bring the situation under control. It was feared that if the confrontation between the two sides continued, the situation would worsen, and the police would lose control. However, CPM and TMC workers were able to maintain a distance to avoid direct confrontation. Both left-wing and TMC candidates submitted their nominations amidst the tumultuous situation.

Advertisement

The TMC claimed that people have lost faith in them, understanding this, the CPM has created such a situation. They do not believe that they have been defeated. On the other hand, the allegation against TMC is that the police have become their minions. All arrangements have been made for the TMC. Moreover, their candidate has been detained. Physical assault allegations have also been made against the police. Meanwhile the Election Commission of India removed the Inspector-in-charge (IC) of Berhampur police station following allegations of bias raised by the Congress party. This decision came after the allegations were brought to the Commission’s attention by Congress MP candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The election in Berhampur is scheduled for 13 May and before that the Election Commission has replaced the IC. Earlier, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Murshidabad range, Mukesh Kumar, was removed by the Election Commission following allegations of working for the ruling party, made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a senior Congress leader.