Left signature drive for SMC polls

The Left Front today launched a mass signature campaign to press for its demand for immediate elections to the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

According to Left leaders, the signatures with the demand will be sent to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Elections are due in 114 civic bodies across the state, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the SMC, and in absence of elected boards, the civic bodies are run by government-nominated boards of administrators (BoA).

The election to the SMC has been pending for more than a year now. “The people are facing a myriad of problems in the absence of an elected board. If the Assembly by-elections can be held, why not the civic body polls? We are organising several programmes demanding immediate polls, including a citizen convention to build public opinion.

The Left Front has launched a mass signature campaign drive from today and it will go on till Durga Puja. Left activists will visit houses to collect the signatures. We will send them, along with the demand for polls, to the chief minister,” said Darjeeling district Left Front convener Jibesh Sarkar.

The Left Front faced a jolt after five former councillors walked into the Trinamul Congress fold after the ruling party registered a thumping victory in the last Assembly elections. Two former councillors had defected to the Trinamul Congress after the Left Front formed the elected civic board at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation in 2015.