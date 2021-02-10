The Left Front parties and Congress are all set to discuss seat-sharing formula with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election.

According to a report in Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, Siddiqui has sent letters to the Left and Congress, seeking to be a part of the alliance.

The Left and Congress have reached agreement on 193 seats so far for the much-talked-about Bengal polls. The CPIM-led front are believed to have agreed to take 101 seats leaving the other 92 for their partner.

Meanwhile, ever since floating ISF, Siddiqui has been expressing desire to be a part of the Left-Congress alliance. “People also want a greater alliance. It’ll benefit all,” Siddiqui said at a rally in Diamond Harbour on Tuesday.

“We have already sent a letter to Left Front chairman Biman Bose with a message about the alliance. Our workers are in touch with Adhir Chowdhury as well,” he added.

Last week, Bengal Congress leader Abdul Mannan sought All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi’s nod to start a formal dialogue with Siddiqui.

Reportedly, representatives of Left, Congress and ISF are likely to open discussion next week about a grand alliance.

However, it remains unclear if Asauddin Owaisi’s AIMIM would be a part of it as he has already declared his unconditional support for Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, though, has remained non-committal about the number of seats his outfit will contest after his demand of 44 seats fetched negative response from both the Left and Congress.

He maintains, “Whatever the number, we will emerge as the kingmaker after the polls.”

Bengal Congress supremo Adhir Chowdhury has decided to hold meeting with party’s district chiefs before offering Siddiqui any seat. Also, Mannan and CPIM leader Suryakanta Mishra will hold a separate meeting before sharing table with ISF.

There are apprehensions that a split in Muslim votes due to the presence of parties led by leaders from the community could dent Mamata Banerjee’s bid for a third straight term in office’s. TMC is believed to be the owner of large share of minority votes in West Bengal.