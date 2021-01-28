The Left Front parties and Congress have reached agreement on 193 seats so far for the the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election, informed West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Even through the seat-sharing discussions would continue for the rest of the seats, they will hold a mega rally at the iconic Brigade ground in Kolkata on February 28.

After the meeting on Thursday at the the Congress headquarter in Kolkata, the left parties are believed to have agreed to take 101 seats leaving the other 92 for their partner.

Reportedly, the fate of the 77 seats that the alliance had won during the 2016 polls were already decided in an earlier meeting. The left parties got 33, while Congress would be fielding its candidates in 44 of the win seats.

Thursday’s meeting saw the partners agreeing on 116 more seats. Among these, 68 constitutencies would have a left candidate and 48 seats would see Congress.

The Lefts and Congress, who are battling an existential crisis to remain afloat in Bengal’s electoral politics after BJP dethroned them to be the main opposition party in the state, are expected to reach a solution for the remaining 101 seats by February first week.

“Among the total 294 Assembly seats, we have reached an agreement on 193. I feel that this is a very important and successful step taken by the alliance. In a similar manner, we’ll move forward by analysing each and everyone matter with practicality. We’ll appear as the third alternative to people of Bengal and build a trustworthy relationship with them,” said Chowdhury.

However, the parties did not reveal the region of the seats that have been decided upon. Also, it’ll be interesting to see how the remaining constitutencies are divided since they are also in discussion with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF.

Meanwhile, the CPIM announced on Thursday that there would be a mega rally at the Brigade parade ground. Reportedly, Congress has also decided to take part in it, making it a join venture of the alliance partners.