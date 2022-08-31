Lawyer nabbed for sending threat letter to CBI judge

A lawyer, according to the police investigations, was the mastermind behind sending the threat letter to the CBI Court Judge and the police booked the ‘culprit’, from the Asansol Court complex, last evening.

Also, Dipak Muhuri, a youth who accompanied Sudipta Roy, the lawyer in procuring fake seals and a fake Aadhaar card of the head clerk of Burdwan Executive Magistrate’s Court was arrested by the detective department officials of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate from his residence at Rasulpur, near Memari in East Burdwan last midnight. Today, both were ordered 10 days police remand by the Asansol Court.

On 20 August, the CBI Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty received an intimidating letter mentioning that the Judge’s family members would be implicated in charges of possessing narcotic drug substances, if the judge did not grant bail to Birbhum district president of Trinamul Congress Anubrata Mondal. Mondal, currently in Asansol Jail custody was arrested by the CBI pertaining to the cattle smuggling case.

The judge had received the ‘threat letter’ that was reportedly signed by Bappa Chatterjee, the head clerk and a purported office seal of the Executive Magistrate’s Court, Burdwan also was used to mislead the investigators. Last week, Bappa’s statement was recorded in Asansol Court. Sudipta, the lawyer, according to the Burdwan Court was the actual culprit behind the mysterious and daring letter. Sudipta, a close aide of a BJP leader in Burdwan town, according to the police, possessed similar antecedents and was arrested earlier twice for sending such threat letters even to the Supreme Court judges in the name of Uday Konar, a veteran lawyer with the Burdwan Court. Also, he was arrested for sending a letter bearing threat in Konar’s name to blow up the Sahibganj Jail in Jharkhand.

Sudipta, according to police, had been to the Asansol Court with an ulterior motive to file a false anticipatory bail petition on Bappa’s behalf. When the police booked him, a forged Aadhaar card in Bappa’s name was recovered from his possession. Bappa said, “Why should I seek an anticipatory bail when I’m absolutely innocent?”