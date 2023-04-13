Law minister Ghatak gets relief from HC

State law minister Moloy Ghatak has got a temporary relief from the Delhi High Court today in connection with the coal smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate called Moloy Ghatak to New Delhi on 29 March and his personal assistant Shankar Chakraborty on 23 March.

The case will be heard next on 26 April and till that day ED will not be able to take any strong action against Moloy Ghatak, the high court has said verbally.

Mr Ghatak’s counsel, in his petition, has alleged that despite appearing once in New Delhi and submitting all documents, his client has been repeatedly harassed.

Meanwhile, inspector Mohammad Ali, inspector in-charge of Suri police station in Birbhum, who has been recently interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in the coal smuggling case, has been transferred.