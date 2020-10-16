In the latest incident of political violence in West Bengal, a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have injured seven in Keshpur’s Rajardanga village in West Midnapore district.

TMC had taken out a march to protest the contentious Fram Acts and the gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. While the rally was whatsoever peaceful, situation heated up at the end of it when workers from both the parties resorted to violence.

To maintain peace and ensure that the law and order did no go out of hands, Anandapur Police tried to take control of the situation.

However, there was a massive failure from the security officials as they themselves faced the heat of the situation during the clashes. One of the police vans were vandalised, reported ABP Ananda.

The TMC leadership in the area has alleged that the first strike was made from the BJP camp. The saffron brigade, on the other hand, has claimed that the rulling party instigatied the violence with their provocative speeches and remarks.

Meanwhile, the region had witnessed heavy political tension last week on Sunday when BJP accused TMC of hurling bombs at the residences of its party workers.

BJP supporters alleged that that local TMC booth president Shekh Naser had led a team of miscreants who bombed the houses of BJP workers throughout the Sunday night.

The right-wing party’s district vice-president believed that the TMC was causing such troubles out of fear after witnessing BJP’s strength in MP Locket Chatterjee’s rally on Saturday.

The TMC camp had refuted all the accusations thrown at them and said that the BJP was playing a political drama. TMC’s local leader Mohammad Rafique alleged that BJP workers threw the bombs themselves to create an unnecessary chaos.

Political violence throughout the state ahead of elections has been a major concern in West Bengal for long. However, leading to the Assembly Elections in 2021, the situation seems to be escalating at an alarming level.

In July, a BJP MLA from Devendranath Dutta was found hanging in a market place in North Dinajpur’s Hemtabad.

North 24 Parganas’ Barrackpore region is on the boil after BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead openly on the street in Titagarh.

According to a report by BBC Bengali, a total of 13 political killings have happened in Bengal in the last three months or so. Seven BJP workers, six TMC workers and one SUCI cadre have lost their lives.

It has also been revealed by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data that in terms of political violence and killings, West Bengal stands top among all the Indian states.