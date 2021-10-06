Lakhimpur violence: TMC leaders meet victims’ kin

A five-member delegation of Trinamul Congress yesterday reached Lakhimpur Kheri and the villages to meet the family members of the victims of violence.

Trinamul MPs Dola Sen, Sushmita Deb, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Pratima Mondal reached the home of the deceased farmer Lauprit Singh at the village Bhagwantpur. He was 19 years when he got crushed under the wheels of a vehicle that mowed down protestors.

The Trinamul delegation visited Dhararah village to meet the family of Nishattar Singh(57) who was also killed in the incident. After meeting the poor farmers, Sushmita Deb said, “It’s heartbreaking to meet the family of the young farmer who was crushed to death in Lakhimpur Kheri.” She assured the victim’s family that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will continue to fight for the right of the farmers.

Kakoli Ghosh said, “The accused is a son of a politician but he has killed someone and hence must be penalised. India is missing its democracy in the last few years. BJP is putting everyone behind the bars except for the accused. This is autocratic.”

Dola Sen told The Statesman, “When we were coming out from Lakhimpur Kheri in the afternoon, IPS and IAS officers tried to harass us. They were taken aback since they had no knowledge that we visited the family of the victims.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of the BJP towards our farmers pains me deeply. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support and we will fight with them to the last.” Her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee termed the incident a matter of “national shame”.