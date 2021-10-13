Kumari Puja at Belur Math today according to Covid rules : Kumari Puja 2021 LIVE PUJA

Today is Mahasthami. Mandapa Pushpanjali, Mike Stotrapath 6 Kumari Pujo will be commended in better places today following the everlasting practice. In 1901, Swami Vivekananda began Kumari Pujo at Belur Math. Within the sight of Ma Sardar, he adored 9 virgins with conch shells, instruments, contributions, rings and pieces of clothing. As per the conventional custom, the virgin goddess is venerated alongside Mrinmayi Umar. Albeit the virgin love was in the sanctuary for 2,000 years, the love began in the field nearby the sanctuary from the year 2,000 one.

That pujo got back toward the west verandah of the principle sanctuary last year because of the Corona circumstance. This year, Kumari Pujo began at 9 am at Belur Math. It has been educated for the benefit of the cloister specialists.

Since last time, there has been a slight change in Kumari Pujo of Belur Math in New Normal. Consistently the priests of the cloister carry the virgin to the spot of love, however her family has brought her since a year ago. Kumari Pujor was coordinated last time openly in Bagbazar as per the Kovid rules.

In spite of the fact that she was venerated by every one of the ceremonies, she had a veil all over. Blossoms were not presented in the mother’s love this time. The remainder of the pujo plan remained.

Sandhi Puja | Night 7.44 – 6.32 m I 26 Ashwin (October 14)

Mahanabami | Pujarambha 5.40 am

Hom | After the enduring of the goddess

Evening: Every day after Sri Thakur’s Aarti

The Bengalis have been partaking in the merriments since the mahalaya in the apprehensive circumstance Colorful pathghata in different tones Millions of light-covered covers The celebration is going full bore according to the principles

As the day advances, the horde of clogged pores will increment in the mandapa Deda’s talk, eating and drinking will keep as per the guidelines of Kovid The entire of Bengal, including Tilottama, is prepared to buoy to the tune of the celebration before the annoyed 10th.