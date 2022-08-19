Kolkata second in list of most polluted cities in terms of PM2.5

A recent study on air pollution levels might not bring much joy to the citizens of the city. According to the State of Global Air report (SOGA), 2022, published by the USbased Health Effects Institute (HEI), highlights two of the most harmful pollutants, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

It underscored that of the top 20 cities which reported a severe increase in PM2.5 from 2010 to 2019, India includes 18 of them and Kolkata ranked eighth in the list of most populous cities with the highest PM2.5-related diseases.

For this, Data available from satellites and ground monitoring were used to draw an analysis. The report from the USbased institute points out that the City of Joy stands eighth in “PM 2.5 attributable death rate” ~ the number of deaths per 1 lakh population.

According to the study, Kolkata reported 99 deaths per 1 lakh population in the year 2019, which could be attributed to PM 2.5 pollution. It also underlined that exposure to PM 2.5 was responsible for 21,380 deaths in Kolkata in the year 2019.Kolkata ranked second in the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

The report by the health organisation reveals that Kolkata has an annual average of 84g/m3 of PM2.5 concentration in the air which is 17 times the WHO recommendation of 5g/m3. The report named Air Quality, and Health in Cities .