Kolkata police have re-introduced the “Bandhu App” in a new avatar as part of measures to boost public safety and allow people to connect with the city police headquarters at the touch of a button. Experts who worked on the re-designed app said they had worked hard to make it more citizen-friendly and tweaked its features a bit.

Among other features, they have incorporated a “panic button” which would allow police to respond swiftly in case the user falls into distress. It would also bring the user under the direct watch of senior officers.

The app would also allow police to zero in on the location of the caller so that prompt action can be taken. Moreover, the app will also help in acting on pending traffic cases. Downloading of postmortem reports would also be through this app. Laying emphasis on the revamped Bandhu App and its significance in the present context of growing crimes against women and the latest surge in the murder of senior citizens in and around the city, Anuj Sharma, the commissioner Kolkata police said.

“Panic button in the relaunched app would be of immense help to people in distress. Through this app, a user can draw the direct attention of the officers concerned at Lalbazar. The caller’s location too would be on hand to take prompt action,” said Mr Sharma.

Unveiling the relaunched app on the occasion of celebration of Christmas by the City police, the police commissioner said, ” On the occasion of Christmas nothing could be a more unique and wonderful gift than this Bandhu App. I want to offer a small but useful gift to the citizens of Kolkata. Many of you heard about Bandhu app, which offers many citizen friendly services to the people of the city. We have worked hard towards redesigning the app and making it better with unique features.” The app would also come handy for “Pronam” ( police care services for elderly citizens) in the city, said an officer.