Kolkata Police has decided to patrol in auto and conduct drone surveillance across the city to ensure a crackers-free Diwali and Kali Puja, as ordered by the Kolkata High Court.

Breaching the court order, several instances of people selling and buying crackers came to the fore ahead of Kali Puja. The High Court took cognizance of these issues and demanded stricter vigilance from the West Bengal government.

As per a report by Zee 24 Ghanta, several arrests were made in connection to selling illegal fireworks on Friday. To make sure no such instances occur on Saturday and Sunday, Kali Puja and Diwali respectively, the police is running several search operation in and around Kolkata.

The main targets of the officers are the residential societies and high rises. Also, the police is taking special measures to keep in check the regions which are notorious for their usage of crackers with highest decibels.

Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, has asked all the stations and detection department to stay alert and ensure zero usage of illegal fireworks in the city.

For patrolling, the Kolkata Police has reportedly hired 125 autos. Apart from drone surveillance and auto patrolling, the police will also aware people with regular miking. The officials will also take to patrolling in motorbikes and cycles.

Anyone found in possession of crackers will face serious charges, informed Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kolkata High Court’s Green Tribunal had banned the use of firecrackers during the upcoming festive days of Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja in West Bengal.

The High Court upheld the petition about banning the use of crackers during Kali Puja. The special court also put a halt in selling and buying of crackers in the state ahead of the festivities.

A division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Sanjeev Banerjee, who was a part of the division bench that had marked Durga Puja pandals throughout the state as ‘No Entry’ zones for public, has ordered that the same protocols need to be followed in Kali Puja as well.