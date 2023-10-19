Kolkata Metro Blue Line crosses seven lakh mark on Tritiya

With Kolkatans flocking to pandals, shopping hubs or other places as a part of the festivities or even preparations, the Kolkata Metro Railway once again touched a milestone yesterday. After about a year, the city metro carried more than seven lakh commuters yesterday.

Passenger rush has been swelling in the city metro since the past few weeks. Considering the fact, the city metro even increased the number of services on weekends with special prepuja metro services on Saturdays and Sundays from 23 September and has been receiving a good passenger count.

According to the city metro railway office, North-South Metro carried 7,06,657 passengers yester- day when Bengal celebrated ‘Tritiya’. Dum Dum metro sta- tions emerged as the metro station recording the highest footfall yesterday.

