Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery Result Today (April 14, 2025): Check all eight round outcomes!

On a Monday (April 14, 2025) that began with scattered clouds and typical city chaos, thousands of Kolkatans had one thing on their minds: the Kolkata Fatafat numbers.

Like every other day, this local lottery game continued to pull in people from all walks of life—rickshaw pullers, homemakers, traders, and college students alike—glued to their screens or huddled around paan shops, waiting for the next number to drop.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery isn’t just a game; it’s a pulse that beats through the city’s undercurrent. Operating eight rounds a day from morning till night, it has become a staple in the daily routine of many.

With each round, participants try their luck by guessing the correct number and hoping to hit the jackpot.

Kolkata Fatafat Results for April 14, 2025:

April 14 brought the usual frenzy. The first round kicked off at 10 am, followed by subsequent ones at regular intervals throughout the day.

As per the official Kolkata Fatafat websites — kolkataff (dot) com and kolkataff (dot) in — the final round concludes just past 9 pm.

Here are the results for today:

First round: 589-2

Second round:

Third round:

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

The results are updated live on the official platforms, where users can also see past outcomes, hot and cold numbers, and timing of each round. While this data may look like statistics to some, many players study them as if they were stock market graphs—looking for patterns, predicting trends.

The popularity of Kolkata Fatafat lies in its accessibility. For as little as ₹10, one can enter the game, making it within reach for the city’s working class. It’s not about becoming rich overnight; for many, it’s about a small thrill in an otherwise monotonous day.

Despite the widespread interest, the game operates in a legal grey area. Officials have issued repeated warnings urging people to play responsibly. As with any form of gambling, addiction and financial strain are real risks. NGOs and social groups have occasionally raised concerns about families facing distress due to unchecked participation.